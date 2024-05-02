Palestinian rocket attack hits key Gaza corridor used by Israel

According to Palestine’s Shehab news agency, the resistance fighters hit commanding posts in the Netzarim Corridor with rockets on Thursday, causing damage to them.

They also launched rocket attacks on military positions in Zikim located in the southern Israeli-occupied territories.

The resistance fighters said the attacks were in response to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli media say the regime’s war cabinet is set to hold an important meeting later on Thursday.

This comes amid diplomatic efforts, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, to establish a ceasefire in Gaza. The efforts have been intensified in recent days, with significant progress reportedly being made in the negotiations over a truce in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

