Pakistan: Anti-terror cooperation with Iran has enhanced

In her press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Zahra told reporters that the two neighboring countries have enhanced mechanisms in anti-terror fighting in recent months, noting that the two sides want their borders to be free from terror.

She added that Pakistan and Iran are determined to ensure security and peace at their joint borders and promote welfare in border areas.

The spokesperson also said that Pakistan attaches paramount importance to talks with China and Iran for trilateral cooperation on fighting terrorism, adding that a date for an upcoming trilateral meeting will be announced.

On a recent trip by an American delegation to Pakistan, Mumtaz Zahra said that Islamabad is after constructive relations with Washington, while her country is also determined to develop ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pakistan takes decisions based on its national interests, she added.

Further in her remarks, she noted that Pakistan will not let any foreign government or foreign forces establish bases on its soil.

Talking about Israel’s aggression against Palestinians and the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Zahra said that the tragic events happening in the enclave have hurt the feelings of all people around the world, including the people of Pakistan.

