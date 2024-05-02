Iran announces sanctions on US, UK for supporting Israeli crimes against Palestinians

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, the blacklisted individuals and entities have also helped the Israeli regime in its acts against regional and international peace.

Here is the full statement by the ministry, which explains why Iran has imposed the sanctions and names the targeted persons and entities:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in conformity with the "Law on Countering the Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region" (2017), particularly, Articles 4 and 5, identifies and imposes sanctions as set forth in the abovementioned Act on the following persons and institutions in connection with their support and financing of the Zionist regime of Israel’s terrorist acts, glorification and supporting terrorism and gross violations of human rights against the Palestinian people, and in particular, the people of the Gaza strip.

The following US institutions will be placed under sanctions for supporting and complicity in the Israeli regime’s heinous acts against the Palestinians especially in the Gaza Strip:

- The Lockheed Martin Corporation, due to its involvement in supplying weaponry to Israeli regime;

- General Dynamics due to supplying 155 mm bullet to the Israeli regime;

- Skydio Engineering Company, due to provision of drones to the Israeli regime;

- Chevron Corporation due to assisting Israeli regime in exploitation of gas wells in the eastern Mediterranean. The revenue of this exploitation is being used by the regime to launch offensives against the Palestinians especially in the Gaza Strip;

- Kharon Company, due to its role in sanctioning Hamas by the United States Department of Treasury and its endeavor to cut off Hamas and the Islamic Jihad’s access to the network for transfer of crypto currency under the pretext of money laundering.

The following US individuals will be placed under sanctions for supporting and complicity in the Israeli regime’s heinous acts against the Palestinians especially in the Gaza Strip:

- Jason Greenblatt: The executive vice president and chief legal officer to Donald Trump and the Trump Organization and his advisor on Israel;

- Michael Rubin: A senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute;

- Jason Brodsky: The policy director of United against Nuclear Iran (UANI);

- Clifford D. May: The founder and president of FDD;

- Bryan P. Fenton: A United States Army general who serves as the 13th commander of the Special Operations Command;

- Brad Cooper: Commander, US Naval Forces Central Command/ FIFTH Fleet;

- Gregory J. Hayes: CEO of RTX Corporation.

Also, in line with the implementation of the "Law on Countering the Hostile Activities of the Zionist Regime against Peace and Security", ratified by the Iranian Parliament on 20 May 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following the approvals of related authorities and in the framework of relevant regulations and sanctions mechanisms and on a reciprocal basis, stipulates the following individuals and entities of the UK regime in its sanction list for deliberate support and facilitation of the Israel Zionist regime’s actions, including committing terrorist acts against regional and international peace and security, systematic violation of human rights, warmongering, use of heavy weaponry and prohibited weapons against civilian, blocked, displacement of the Palestinian people, expansion of illegal settlement in occupied territory and continuation of occupation:

Entities:

- Royal Air Force Akrotiri in Cyprus

- UK Royal Navy in Red Sea HMC Diamond

- Elbit Systems

- Parker Meggitt

- UK Rafael

Individuals:

- Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom

- James Hockenhull, Commander of the British Army Strategic Command

- Sharon Nesmith, Deputy Chief of the General Staff

- Paul Raymond Griffiths, Assistant chief of the General Staff

- Adrian Bird, Director of Defense Intelligence of British Army

- Richard Kemp, Commander of UK Royal navy in Red Sea HMC Richmond

- Simon Cloke, Commander of Royal Air Force Akrotiri

- Peter Ivans, Commander of UK Royal navy in Red Sea HMC Diamond

All relevant national institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consistent with the regulations adopted by the related authorities, will take appropriate measures, which are blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for effective implementation of the above-mentioned sanctions.

1483**4194