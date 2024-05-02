Trump reiterates support for Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza

In an interview with Fox News, Trump also strongly criticized the ongoing anti-Zionist demonstrations on various American university and college campuses in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and claimed that the participants in these demonstrations were brainwashed.

The former hawkish president who is making another bid for the White House took a barb at Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate for criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies in the Gaza war and demanding his resignation.

By announcing his support for the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza, he criticized President Joe Biden's for not doing enough for Israel and claimed that the current US government does not support the Tel Aviv regime enough.

"Now nobody knows where the United States stands, and in my opinion, Biden is making a big mistake by not standing by Israel," he told Fox News.

Trump, who in the past called Israel his home and the Zionist premier a true friend, has repeatedly expressed support for the regime ever since it launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Without giving slight reference to the killing of more than 35,000 civilians in Israel’s incessant bombing and shelling over the past 200 days, Trump in an interview with the Zionist newspaper expressed sorrow over the death of Israeli forces and settlers during the operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” by the Palestinian resistance.

He has rather criticized Biden and called the pro-Palestine and anti-Zionist protests in American universities anarchy and held the president responsible for intensifying the protests on campuses.

