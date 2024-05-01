President Petro: Colombia to cut diplomatic ties with Israel

Addressing supporters during International Worker's Day rallies in Bogota, Petro said on Wednesday that Colombia will cut ties with Israel a day later for “having a president who is genocidal.”

He also said that countries cannot remain passive in the face of what’s going on in Gaza.

Ties have already soured between Bogota and Tel Aviv amid President Petro’s harsh criticism against the Israeli regime over Gaza.

In October, just days after the start of the war, Petro criticized Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for the language he used about Palestinian in Gaza. Israel accused Petro of “fueling anti-Semitism” and halted “security exports” to Colombia.

In response, the South American country expelled the Israeli ambassador.

In February, Colombia also suspended Israeli weapons purchases following an attack by the regime forces against Palestinian aid seekers in Gaza.

Colombia has also requested to join South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice over Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

