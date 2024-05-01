Israel plans to set up camp to forcefully evacuate Rafah: Report

According to Palestinian Sama news agency, citing the Israeli army radio, the Israeli army intends to create a new camp in the center of the Gaza Strip that will have "greater security".

The location chosen for the new camp is similar to the Al-Mawasi region, where the Israeli army had previously announced its intention to establish a refugee camp at the start of the war.

Under the new plan, the Al-Mawasi region will expand eastward to Khan Yunis and northward close to Deir al-Balah in northern Gaza.

An estimated 1.4 million people — more than half of the entire population of the Gaza Strip — remain crammed in Rafah near Gaza’s southern border with Egypt.

