Israel plans to set up camp to forcefully evacuate Rafah: Report

Tehran, IRNA - The Israeli army is planning to set up a new camp in central Gaza to forcefully relocate residents of Rafah and those sheltering in the southern city ahead of a planned invasion.

According to Palestinian Sama news agency, citing the Israeli army radio, the Israeli army intends to create a new camp in the center of the Gaza Strip that will have "greater security".

The location chosen for the new camp is similar to  the Al-Mawasi region, where the Israeli army had previously announced its intention to establish a refugee camp at the start of the war.

Under the new plan, the Al-Mawasi region will expand eastward to Khan Yunis and northward close to Deir al-Balah in northern Gaza.

An estimated 1.4 million people — more than half of the entire population of the Gaza Strip — remain crammed in Rafah near Gaza’s southern border with Egypt.

