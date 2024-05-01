Iran FM spox terms ‘Free Palestine’ global demand

Kanaani wrote in a post in Farsi on his X social network on Wednesday that the pro-Palestine movement has expanded from American universities to the universities and streets of Europe.

"The blood, tears, and grieves of oppressed children and women in Gaza are causing a storm, have stirred awakened consciences, and made the sleep of the Zionist occupiers more disturbed," he added.

Kanaani reiterated that “Free Palestine” is now a global demand and slogan.

Students in some 20 universities across the US have been protesting the Israeli regime's genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the US government's unconditional support for its ally.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the protests first erupted at Columbia University in New York. The anti-Israeli movement has now spread to other US universities.

Last week, US President Joe Biden signed into law a massive foreign funding bill that includes $17 billion in additional military aid to Israel amid the ongoing aggression in Gaza.

3266**2050