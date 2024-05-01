Iran files charges over 'fabricated' BBC report on death of teen girl

Tehran Public and Revolutionary Court on Wednesday filed criminal charges against a number of journalists and media activists for publishing "false, insulting, and propaganda" information against the Islamic establishment following a BBC report that alleged Iranian security forces had “sexually assaulted and killed” Shakarami during the riots of 2022.

Iran's judicial authorities had conducted an investigation into the case and determined that Shakarami had committed suicide days before her body was found in central Tehran.

Western and anti-Iran media outlets claimed at the time that she was killed by Iranian security forces and forcibly disappeared.

