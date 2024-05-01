Israeli occupiers nab over 5000 Palestinian workers

According to the Palestinian Shehab News Agency, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) issued a statement, announcing that the occupiers nabbed 5,100 Palestinian workers at their workplaces in the Gaza Strip or amid returning to the West Bank.

The statement added that over 235,000 Palestinian workers have lost their jobs in the occupied territories over the past six months.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club declared two days earlier that the Israeli regime has arrested 8,505 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

The regime also fired numerous Palestinian workers in the same period. Those who lost their jobs in occupied territories said that they were held naked, tortured and imprisoned in cages, and beaten severely by Zionists.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has recently announced that it had documented reports of arbitrary mass detentions, unlawful arrests, and reported cases of torture and other forms of ill-treatment of Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank, all of which were committed by the Israeli regime.

4208**9417