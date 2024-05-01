FM lauds improvement in Iran-Burkina Faso ties

Speaking in a meeting with Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister Kyélem de Tambèla, Amirabdollahian expressed his satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations.

He also stressed following up agreements between Iran and Burkina Faso in the commercial, industrial, scientific, technological, and tourism fields.

Meanwhile, Tambèla hailed the achievements during his visit to Iran, noting that the trip indicates an interest in getting to know Iran's rich civilization and culture and Burkina Faso's serious determination to seriously follow up strengthening relations with Iran.

He praised Iran's progress in infrastructural, economic, and commercial, scientific, technological, and engineering services fields.

