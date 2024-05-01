Iraqis angered by US ambassador’s growing interference

On Tuesday, the representative of the Al-Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc, Rafiq Al-Salhi, called for the expulsion of US ambassador Alina Romanowski to Iraq, considering her statements as blatant interference in the country’s affairs, al-Maalomah news website has reported.

A group of 61 Iraqi lawmakers signed a petition to the country’s foreign ministry calling for the expulsion of Alina Romanowski and her replacement with a new envoy, according to a Sunday report by the al-Ahed news.

Romanowski reposted a statement from the US State Department on Saturday which had criticized the Iraqi Council of Representatives for passing an amendment to the Anti-Prostitution and Homosexuality Law.

Romanowski, in another move, has told Reuters in an interview that Daesh still poses a threat in Iraq and the US-led military coalition’s work with Iraq to fully defeat the group is not done.

