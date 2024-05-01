Burkina Faso PM meets custodian of Imam Khomeini (RA) Shrine

During the meeting which was held on Wednesday, Hassan Khomeini praised the recent protests in the American universities against the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza, saying that no one thought that the voice of human oppression would be heard in American universities.

He also appreciated the critical view of the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso on Western culture, stressing adopting an appropriate stance on the issue of Palestine.

Meanwhile, Tambèla stressed developing bilateral relations to fight the common enemy.

He termed Iran's recent operations against the Zionist regime – Operation true Promise – as a sign of Iran's influence.

9376**9417