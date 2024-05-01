Iran culture minister heads for Baku

This significant event brings together representatives from various organizations, including the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, and international bodies like the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. The forum aims to address global challenges related to civilizational discourse, cooperation against hatred, and the promotion of peace values.

Esmaili emphasized that the forum provides a platform to discuss various aspects of minority culture.

Given the inequities in international systems, he stressed the importance of seizing every opportunity to present factual information to the public.

We consider this event as an opportunity to express positions and convey Iran's view to the participating elites and officials, he noted.

According to UNAOC website, "The 6th edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, operating under the theme “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity,” is scheduled to convene from May 1st to May 3rd, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan."

"The primary objective of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is to explore the critical intersections between dialogue facilitation, cooperative frameworks, leadership efficacy, and the complex dynamics of interconnectedness, all in the service of advancing global peace and security imperatives," it added.

"Over three days, a series of plenary sessions and panel discussions will bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including government officials, representatives from international organizations, eminent cultural figures, journalists, civil society actors, and intellectuals from across the globe, to deliberate upon pressing global challenges."

