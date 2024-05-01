US police storm Columbia University, arresting tens of students

Following a request by the New York mayor, who called for the end of the protest gathering at the campus, hundreds of police forces were stationed near and inside the university and even cordoned off streets ending at the academic center.

The officers have even entered a building of the university on Broadway, New York, arresting tens of students, who seized the administration building, known as Hamilton Hall, following restrictions imposed by the board of the university.

One of the main protesting student groups announced that an autonomous group seized Hamilton Hall and they plan to stay there until Columbia University meets their demands on divestment and financial transparency regarding its cooperation with firms linked to the Israeli regime.

Mahmoud Khalil, a negotiator of the student group, told CNN that the trend of developments at the university depends on the decision of its management, so the university officials are responsible to return to negotiating table.

One of the main demands of the protesting students from the get-go of the sit-ins has been that Columbia University must stop investing in Israel-affiliated companies.

According to CNN, the total value of the investment of Columbia University is $13.6 billion, and a student group named “Columbia University Apartheid Divest” pursues the withdrawal of the university’s money from several arms and technology firms cooperating with the Israeli cabinet.

On Columbia’s campus, protesters first set up a tent encampment almost two weeks ago. The academic officials sent in police to clear the tents the following day, arresting more than 100 demonstrating students, which inspired a wave of similar encampments at campuses across the US.

Some 21 House Democrats put Columbia University's Board of Trustees on notice on Monday, demanding its members either move to disband what they call “the anti-Israel encampments” or resign.

