Iran minister off to UAE for long-anticipated economic meeting

The economic meeting is aimed at reviewing ways to expand bilateral relations in the areas of trade, investment, and transportation, Mehrdad Bazrpash told reporters at the airport prior to his departure.

Trade exchange between Tehran and Abu Dhabi witnessed a 25-percent increase in the past year, he said adding that the two have set new targets for growth.

The minister went on to say that officials of the two countries are scheduled to review the financial interactions, the cooperation in the ports, and the air transport.

Bazrpash left for UAE to participate in the joint intergovernmental committee slated for two days and to be co-chaired by the Iranian minister and Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the Emirati minister of economy. The committee started on Tuesday.

