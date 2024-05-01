Israel submits amended response to Hamas truce proposal: Sources

Egyptian sources revealed on Wednesday morning about the amended response to the Hamas proposal after an unnamed source told "Al-Arabi Al-Jadid" news site that an Israeli delegation has arrived in Cairo for talks, according to IRNA.

A modified sheet of the new proposal of the Zionist regime, which included some points of view and corrections as call by Hamas was provided to the Cairo government, the sources said, without mentioning the details.

Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy head of Hamas announced on Saturday that the resistance group received the official response of the Zionist enemy to Hamas’ April 13th proposal on a ceasefire.

Al-Hayya added that the movement will proceed to assess this proposal, and after the completion of the reviews, Hamas will send its response.

Some media reports say that the negotiations to reach a ceasefire have gained momentum in countries that had been engaged in the talks.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is currently on a regional trip to discuss the ceasefire in Gaza, and after traveling to Saudi Arabia and Jordan, he has entered the occupied territories.

On the other hand, the Emiri of Qatar on Tuesday night had a telephone conversation with the Egyptian president regarding the ceasefire in Gaza.

