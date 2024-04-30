Repression of student protests in US ‘troubling’: UN

Guterres, in response to a question about the suppression of student protests in the United States said university authorities need to properly manage what are being seen on the campuses, according to IRNA reported citing US media on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said that he was "troubled" by a series of "heavy-handed" steps taken to disperse and dismantle student protests across university campuses in the US in support of Palestine.

'I am concerned that some of law enforcement actions across a series of universities appear disproportionate in their impacts,' Volker Turk said in a statement, adding that any actions taken by university authorities and law enforcement officials to restrict such expression must be "carefully scrutinized"

Some critics call the violent repressions part of the US government’s policy of openly supporting Israel's killings and war crimes, which they argue will encourage the regime to continue creating tension, waging war and genocide.

Protests are sweeping campuses in the US following a police attempt to clear a pro-Palestine encampment at New York’s Columbia University, resulting in the arrest of over 1000 students.

University students in other countries, including the UK, France, Australia, Iran and Lebanon are now hitting the streets in support of their American colleagues.

Columbia university expels anti-Israel students

Meanwhile, following the escalation of conflict between Columbia University administrators and pro-Palestinian students, the university authorities have decided to expel some of the students.

According to IRNA, the move came after students occupied a building early Tuesday, denying officials access to the campus.

"Students in the building face eviction," University spokesman Ben Chang said in a statement, adding that the protesters had been given the opportunity to leave peacefully and finish the semester, but those who did not agree to the terms were suspended from Monday and their access to all campus spaces and residence is restricted.

"Protesters have created an untenable situation by vandalizing property, breaking doors and windows, and blocking entrances" he claimed.

But Columbia's student protest group says an "autonomous group" has "retaken" Hamilton Hall and will remain there until demands are met.

One of the main demands of pro-Palestinian student groups at Columbia University since last week has been for the university to divest funds from companies that profit from Israel's attacks on Gaza. In the past, this university has given up investment in other cases at the request of students.

