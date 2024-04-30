Hamas chief meets head of Turkiye's Future Party

In the meeting, Davutoğlu and Haniyeh discussed developments related to the war on Gaza, including the ongoing genocide by the Zionist occupation army in Gaza, and ways to help the Palestinian nation, according to IRNA, citing the Palestine Information Center.

The two leaders also had a detailed discussion about the current situation in the occupied West Bank, Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as the situation of Palestinians languishing in Zionist prisons.

In the meeting, the two sides reviewed the ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and the results of the mediations by certain countries so far.

While appreciating Turkiye's official and popular stance in support of Palestine, Haniyeh emphasized the necessity of continuing efforts in the region and the world to inflict a hard and historic defeat on the occupying regime.

