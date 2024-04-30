May 1, 2024, 12:13 AM
Jordanians demonstrate in front of Zionist embassy in Amman

Jordanians demonstrate in front of Zionist embassy in Amman

Tehran, IRNA - Thousands of Jordanian citizens once again demonstrated in front of the Israeli regime's embassy in Amman on Tuesday night.

According to the Palestinian media, the Jordanian people, who were a significant number, protested in support of Gaza and resistance and condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian nation and chanted slogans against the Tel Aviv's regime.

This is the second day that the people of Jordan come to the streets and hold mass protests to express their opposition to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of the Gaza Strip.

This protest takes place an hour after the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Amman and his meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

