Iran slams US crackdown on pro-Palestine student protests

In a post on X on Tuesday, Kanaani shared a viral image of the arrest of one of the protesting students in the US, and wrote: "The Imprisonment of Freedom in America - US media: At least 900 protesters have been arrested by US police during student protests in the country in support of Gaza."

Students in some 20 universities across the United States have been protesting the Israeli regime's genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the US government's unconditional support for its ally.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the protests first erupted at Columbia University in New York. The anti-Israeli movement has now spread to other US universities.

Last week, US President Joe Biden signed into law a massive foreign funding bill that includes $17 billion in additional military aid to Israel amid the ongoing aggression in Gaza.

