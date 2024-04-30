Blinken seeking to engage region countries with each other: Ansarullah member

Referring to Blinken’s visit to Saudi Arabia's capital, Al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah’s political office, wrote on his social network that the decision to stop the war against the Gaza Strip is not in Riyadh but in Washington.

Blinken’s purpose in visiting the region and meeting with the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf countries is to involve them in the war against Yemen and Iran, he said, adding that Blinken made this clear in his speech.

Furthermore, the United States is close to finalizing a security pact with Saudi Arabia, which would be offered if Saudi Arabia makes peace with Israel, Blinken said on Monday.

“The work that Saudi Arabia and the United States have been doing together in terms of our own agreements, I think, is potentially very close to completion,” Blinken said in Riyadh.

