Iran Army Day commemorated in Indonesia

The embassy of Iran in Jakarta hosted the ceremony on Monday evening, which was widely reflected on Indonesian news websites. It is worth mentioning that in Iran, the army day was commemorated on April 18, but the ceremony in Jakarta was delayed until yesterday due to Eid al-Fitr holidays in the southeast Asian country.

In the ceremony, Iranian Ambassador to Jakarta Mohammad Boroujerdi appreciated Iran armed forces’ efforts in defending the Islamic country’s sovereignty and their recent retaliatory attack on the Israeli regime in response to the regime’s airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Syria, adding that Tehran is committed to continue supporting the resistance of the Palestinian people in the face of occupiers.

Iran’s defense attaché to Indonesia Colonel Movahed emphasized that the Islamic Republic’s military doctrine has been defensive and decisive in the face of enemies, adding that despite cruel sanctions by colonial states, the Iranian armed forces are among the top military powers in the region and the world, and possess the most advanced armaments.

An exhibition of pictures of Iran-made weapons was also held on the sideline of the ceremony.

