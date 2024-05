In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Kazemi Qomi wrote that terrorism and specifically Daesh-Khorasan (ISIS–K) is a common external threat for Iran, Afghanistan, and the other countries of the region.

We consider Afghanistan as our partner in fighting this common threat, he said, adding that cooperation in this field will be one of the priorities.

ISIS–K is a regional branch of the ISIS active in South-Central Asia, primarily Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

6125**9417