Apr 30, 2024, 12:03 PM
Iran, Uzbekistan call for expansion of industrial ties

Tehran, IRNA — The officials from Iran and Uzbekistan have explored avenues to expand their cooperation in trade, economy, and industry.

Iranian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad-Ali Eskandari held a meeting with the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, according to a report published on Monday.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy referred to the mutual visits of economic officials from both countries in recent months and the agreements they have made. He emphasized the need to facilitate economic and trade relations.

The official also mentioned that the presidents of Iran and Uzbekistan have set a target to increase bilateral trade to $1 billion.

Additionally, he called for advocating plans that would accelerate the implementation process.

