Iran stand runner-up at Asian Cities Chess Team Championship

The Asian Cities Chess Team Championship 2024 took place in Khanty Mansiysk, Russia, where teams from both Asian and European cities competed. The tournament concluded on Monday, with the top teams being ranked.

Iran’s boys U18 chess squad secured the runner-up position with a total of 16 points. Meanwhile, the girls U18 team from Iran finished in sixth place with 9 points.

The Iranian boys U18 team comprised chess players such as Bardia Daneshvar, Sina Movahed, Abtin Atakhan, Kian Purmusa, and Masoud Mosadeghpur.

The Iranian girls U18 chess squad was made up of Anahita Zahedifar, Mitra Asgharzadeh, Melika Mohammadi, Tannaz Azali, and Parva Behzad-Nazif.

