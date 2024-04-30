Zionist police violently clash with anti-Netanyahu protesters

Clashes erupted as thousands of people once again demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Monday night and demanded an immediate agreement between the Zionist regime and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas for the exchange of prisoners, IRNA reported citing the Palestinian Sama news agency on Tuesday morning.

Police forces tried to disperse the protesters using water cannons in Tel Aviv, with some reports suggesting the arrest of five demonstrators near the headquarters of the ruling Likud Party.

Separately, the families of the Zionist captives once again gathere in front of the Ministry of War of the Zionist regime emphasizing to the cabinet to avoid wasting any time to reach an agreement for the exchange of prisoners.

Anti-Netanyahu rallies have become common occurrences in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities, with protesters demanding the removal of Netanyahu and the holding of early elections. They also call for an immediate agreement to exchange captives held in Gaza.

