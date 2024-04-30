‘Saudi Arabia attempting to form coalition to support Israel’

Referring to the recent statements by US and Saudi officials, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah’s political office wrote on his X social network that at a time when Yemen and Syria are engaged in war with the Zionist enemy, Saudi Arabia, with the presence of the US Secretary of State, held a meeting to form an Arab coalition to support Israel.

Al-Bukhaiti said that any coalition that goes against “the Islamic Ummah” and supports the evil regime is doomed to failure.

His remarks followed a statement by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan that Riyadh is currently approaching the final stages of the bilateral agreement with Washington.

Bin Farhan also talked about more efforts that will eventually lead to the formation of a Palestinian state.

These statements were made while US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in Riyadh on Monday that America and Saudi Arabia had taken steps in the past months to normalize relations between Riyadh and the Israeli regime.

The Biden administration continues on the path of a potential agreement that can pave the way for the normalization of Saudi Arabia’s relations with the Zionist regime, but most American officials consider it a dream and cite Gaza, far-right Israelis and Netanyahu’s policies as main obstacles to the US dream.

4399