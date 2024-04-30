2 US destroyers, 2 Israeli vessels targeted: Yemeni army spox

We conducted military operations against enemy warships in the Red Sea, including 2 American destroyers, using a number of drones, Brigadier General Yahya Saree was quoted by Yemen’s Al-Masirah news channel.

While calling the operation successful, Saree said that Yemen’s Navy, Missile and Air Force conducted a joint operation in the Red Sea and the strike was accurate.

The spokesman added that the vessel Cyclades in the Red Sea and the MSC Orion in the Indian Ocean were also targeted using a deceptive and camouflaged method, saying the two vessels were heading to Eilat port in the occupied Palestinian territory.

He reiterated that Yemen’s military operations are in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and the defense of the country’s own sovereignty.

In the end, the spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces emphasized that the operations will continue as long as US-backed Israeli regime continues it siege on Gaza and goes ahead with its genocidal war there.

Earlier on Monday, media sources also reported a missile attack on a ship near Al-Mokha port in Yemen.

Reuters quoted the British Maritime Trade Operations Agency as saying that it had received a report of a security incident 54 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Al-Mokha. The agency said initial reports indicated a missile attack on a ship, without providing further detail.

The Yemeni army launched its operations over the regime’s genocide in the Gaza Strip. It has, though, repeatedly announced that all other ships, except Israelis or Israel-bound, are free and safe to sail through the strategic waterway.

However, over the past month, Yemenis have also launched attacks on US and British ships in retaliation for the two countries’ aggression against the Arab country.

4399