Top Uzbek cleric calls for religious-cultural cooperation with Iran

According to IRNA, Eskandari and Nazarov during their meeting expressed desires for boosting relations between Tashkent and Tehran based on cultural and religious commonalities between the two sides.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has not hesitated to protect Islamic values and has selflessly been at the forefront of defending Islam and Muslims, Eskandari told the top Uzbek Muslim cleric.

He underlined that that sedition, discord and schism in the Islamic world are among the strategic plots of the United States and Israel, saying they have never been well-wishers of Muslim nations and will never be.

The approximation of religions has always been seriously pursued and implemented by the Islamic Republic, the Iranian envoy noted.

The Grand Mufti, for his part, while positively evaluating the progress of bilateral relations in all fields, said that religious and cultural commonalities between Uzbekistan and Iran are important factors for deepening the ties.

Considering the presence of Persian language manuscripts and enormous works done in Iran in the field of religion, we welcome cooperation in the Qur’anic and manuscripts, Nazarov added.

