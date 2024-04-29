Exclusive: Armenia MP calls for military pact with Iran

Anna Grigoryan, a member of the National Security Commission of the Armenian Parliament, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA published on Monday.

"Armenia is in a state of war.... I think that in addition to the numerous statements made by Iran regarding the preservation of Armenia's territorial integrity, the potential for the development of relations between the two countries is still very high," she said.

The Armenian parliamentarian pointed out that despite Iran's strong statements in support of Armenia's territorial integrity, the two countries currently do not have any specific military pact.

Asked about recent reports that the Armenian government is handing over several villages to Azerbaijan, Grigoryan said the move is unacceptable as Azerbaijan had previously seized several areas in the region after the 2020 war.

She warned that the handover of these villages would effectively place the Armenia-Georgia highway and the Russian gas pipeline to Armenia under Azerbaijani control.

The comments come amid ongoing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been engaged in a decades-long conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The 2020 war between the two countries resulted in thousands of casualties and the interference of global powers, including the United States.

Grigoryan expressed concerns about the role of international observers in Armenia, drawing parallels to Iran's experience with international inspectors providing information about its nuclear program to foreign intelligence services.

The Armenian lawmaker stated that she is confident Iran's position regarding the preservation of regional borders will not change as the issue is a "red line" for Iran due to its own national interests.

