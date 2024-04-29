Apr 29, 2024, 4:31 PM
Iranian teachers to meet Supreme Leader on May 1

Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Kahmenei will receive a group of school teachers on Iran’s Teacher’s Day on May 1.

Teachers from across Iran will gather at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini (RA) Husseiniyah on Wednesday to meet with Ayatollah Khamenei, according to a Monday announcement carried by the IRNA. 

May 1 coincides with 12 Ordibehesht in the Persian calendar which marks the day Ayatollah Morteza Motahhari, a cleric and university professor and a notable figure in the early stages of Iran’s Islamic Revolution of 1979, was assassinated in Tehran in 1979. 

The day has been since used as an opportunity to commemorate Ayatollah Motahari and to appreciate the contributions of teachers in Iran.  

