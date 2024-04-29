Iran's ambassador, Indonesian minister discuss expanding agricultural ties

In this meeting, the Minister of Agriculture of Indonesia, while referring to climate change and its adverse effects on agricultural products, called for the use of the knowledge of Iranian experts in the field of water resources management and the use of technological capacities, especially nanotechnology in agricultural industries.

The Iranian ambassador, while announcing his readiness to cooperate in this field, considered the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the two countries on cooperation in the field of plant protection and plant quarantine and the holding of the third meeting of the joint agricultural steering committee of the two countries as an important step to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

In this meeting, it was also decided that the Ministry of Agriculture of Indonesia will host the expert delegation of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the near future.

