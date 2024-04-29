Palestinian flag raised at Harvard University

Anti-Israeli protesters at Harvard University raised the Palestinian flag at the Ivy League School in a spot reserved for the American flag amid the ongoing campus demonstrations in the United States, The New York Post reported.

According to the report, the video of three students who were raising the Palestinian flags over the iconic statue of John Harvard where the Stars and Stripes is intended to fly, went viral on the internet.

The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm (local time) on Saturday.

Over the last two weeks, pro-Palestinian protests have been held on a daily basis at university campuses across the US. The nationwide support for the Palestinian people comes amid the Biden administration’s all-out support for Israel and its relentless massacre of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Biden signed a $95 billion war aid measure into law a few days ago. According to the law, the United States will send weapons and military equipment to Israel and Ukraine.

According to the US media, the student protesters have called on their universities to sever financial ties with the Israeli regime or any other individuals or states that support the war in Gaza.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, over 34,000 mostly children and women, have been killed in Gaza. Many world leaders and international bodies have called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

