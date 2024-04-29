Iranian Police detect 12k pages involved in selling arms in cyberspace

Head of Cyber Police Vahid Majid said on Monday that 12,000 such pages were detected and identified during the last Iranian year that ended on March 20, 2023.

He said that 1,400 people were arrested in connection with 3,000 of those pages, adding that most of the arrestees were swindlers who had taken money from their customers before removing them from their pages.

The police official also announced the arrest of some 1,600 people who had administered social media pages spreading fear among users.

He said that 9,500 such pages were identified and blocked.

According to Majid, Iranian Cyber Police have formed 34 working groups, which are tasked with monitoring social media pages and websites engaged in criminal activities.

He said that the groups have already begun their work this year in order to protect cyber security.

