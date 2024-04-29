IRGC: Ten countries helped Israel against Iran’s operation

Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif made the remarks in Tehran on Monday, referring to Operation True Promise, a massive retaliatory operation against Israel for its offensive on Iran's mission in Syria.

The punitive operation proved the superiority of Iran's combat power over the defense system of the prominent countries that supported the regime, he noted.

A Shia country slapped the Israeli regime after 50 years, the military official noted.

Nearly eight decades have passed since the Zionist regime occupied Palestine, he said, adding that the US and its vassals are advocates of the regime.

Commenting on Palestinian resistance movements' Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Sharif said the operation was carried out against a regime that repeatedly claimed to be a safe fortress in the region.

