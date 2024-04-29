Apr 29, 2024, 12:18 PM
Clash between pro-Palestinian protestors with supporters of Israel at UCLA

Tehran, IRNA – Amid the ongoing anti-crime protests across the United States, pro-Palestinian groups and supporters of the Zionist regime clashed at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The conflicts in the American universities have not been settled, instead, the American police have arrested more students, Reuters reported on Monday.

Recently, the pro-Palestinian students have expanded their protests and encampment, but there have been no conflicts between pro-Palestinian groups and supporters of the Zionist regime till today, according to Reuters.

"UCLA has a long history of being a place of peaceful protest, and we are heartbroken about the violence that broke out,” Reuters quoted the UCLA's vice chancellor for UCLA strategic communications Mary Osako as saying in a statement.

According to the news agency, a representative of the campus police has announced no arrest was made.

During the past two weeks, pro-Palestinian protests have been staged and expanded across the US.

Support of the Palestinians and Gazans started in the US following the Biden administration’s all-out support for Israel and its relentless massacre in the Strip.

US President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion war aid measure into law a few days ago. According to the law, the United States sends weapons and military equipment to Israel and Ukraine.

According to the US media, the student protesters have called on their universities to sever financial ties with the Israeli regime or any other individuals or states that support the war in Gaza.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, over 34,000 mostly children and women have been killed in Gaza. Many world leaders and international bodies have called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

