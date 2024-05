According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, Al-Qassam announced on Monday that they targeted the Zionist forces in the south of Gaza City with a missile attack late on Sunday.

Al-Qassam Brigades did not mention the number of the Zionist forces killed in the operation; however, the Zionist regime media confirmed on Sunday that three members of the 99th division of the Israeli army were killed and 11 others were wounded in southern Gaza.

