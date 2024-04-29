CENTCOM 'engages' five drones over Red Sea amid regional tensions

“Between 1:48 and 2:27 a.m. (Sana'a time), April 28, the US Central Command successfully engaged five airborne unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea,” CENTCOM said in a post on X early on Monday.

“The UAVs presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region,” it further said, claiming that its military operations in the Red Sea are to protect what it called freedom of navigation.

Over the past months, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted Israeli ships or vessels bound for ports in the occupied territories to put pressure on the regime to stop its genocide in Gaza and lift its blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

The US and the UK have responded to Yemen’s anti-Israel operations by conducting airstrikes on Yemeni soil. The airstrikes were first launched in mid-January this year.

Yemen rejects allegations that its anti-Israel operations pose a threat to free navigation, saying that the US-UK airstrikes are aimed at giving further support to the Israeli regime in the war on Gaza.

Despite the airstrikes, Yemen says, the anti-Israel operations will continue until atrocities against Gazans come to an end.

