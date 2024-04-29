Iran's tourism industry grew by 21% in 2023: WTTC

According to this report, Iran's tourism experienced the growth last year despite the fact that the spread of Corona in previous years saw a 45 percent drop in its share in the GDP.

The latest statistics of the World Travel and Tourism Council also showed that the share of the tourism industry in the total economy of Iran increased to 4.7 percent in 2023, slightly up from the previous year. In the same way, the value of this industry in Iran increased to 740,000-billion-toman during the last year.

Tourism-related jobs in 2023 grew by 10.3 percent compared to the previous year. The number of people working in this industry was 1.6 million people. The share of the tourism industry in Iran’s total employment in 2023 reached 6.6%.

The WTTC has predicted that Iran's tourism industry will grow by 12.1% in 2024 and the value of this industry will reach 830,000-billion-toman.

Statistics show that in addition to the boom in foreign tourism in Iran, the domestic tourism industry also grew well in 2023.

Foreign tourists spent 70,000-billion-toman in Iran in 2023, which was an increase of 83.6% compared to the previous year. Iran's domestic tourists spent as much as 493 thousand billion tomans, about 18.7% growth compared to 2022, according to the WTTC data.

