Iran FM urges diplomacy-media nexus in line with nat’l interests

According to IRNA, Amirabdollahian made the remarks during the sixth think-tank meeting with managers and CEOs of the country's media on Sunday evening.

The meeting was held in friendly atmosphere where participants exchanged views on the most important issues related Iran’s international relations as well as developments in the region and beyond, the report said.

Managers and CEOs of mass media hailed the Foreign Ministry for its approach and performance following the operation "Al-Aqsa Storm" as well as its complementary coordination and interaction with the country's armed forces during the operation "True Promise" against the Zionist regime at various international platforms in order to defend the country’s national security and interests.

Amirabdollahian, for his part, thanked the country's media for their role in supporting the foreign policy and explaining it to domestic and foreign audience.

While praising the pivotal and wise role of the Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in steering the country through difficult crossings, Amirabdollahian also pointed to the approach of the government of President Ebrahim Raisi in pursuing and realizing national interests.

The top diplomat also referred to the Gaza Strip and explained the role Iran played in the diplomatic arena in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation.

