Iran, Iraq pledge to work on tackling dust storms: Official

Abbas-Ali Nobakht, head of Iran's Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization, said on Sunday that Iran and Iraq have agreed to increase cooperation to combat dust storms, an environmental challenge that affects both countries and the broader region.

Nobakht, who is leading a delegation to Iraq, met with the governors of the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf on Sunday.

The parties discussed the environmental challenges facing both Iran and Iraq, particularly the phenomenon of dust storms, and agreed to formulate strategies and take effective joint measures in that regard.

During the meetings, Nobakht said Iran is ready to share its expertise in desertification control with neighboring Iraq to better tackle the issue of dust storms and shifting sands.

