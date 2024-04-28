Protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’ amid White House Correspondents’ dinner

Protesters gathered outside the hotel and filled the surrounding streets on Saturday, chanting “Free Palestine” and “Shame on You” as guests, including politicians, journalists and celebrities entered the venue.

The demonstrators were outraged at the perpetuation of the Gaza war and the continued humanitarian disaster in the Palestinian enclave as a result of the months-long Israeli war.

The protesters denounced the Biden administration for its support of the Israeli regime, and slammed Western media outlets for what they described as under-coverage of the war.

Inside the Washington Hilton, where Biden made a speech only focusing on this year’s US presidential election and his Republican rival Donald Trump, someone unfurled a Palestinian flag from a top-floor window of the hotel, leading to cheers from the crowd outside.

Biden has been facing growing criticism at home and abroad over the past months amid his administration’s unwavering support for the Israeli regime, from sending arms to giving political support at the UN Security Council mainly by vetoing three separate resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Protests have been continuously held by different groups of people across the US in the past months to denounce Biden’s support.

The sentiments have now gained momentum amid demonstrations spreading through US college campuses where students have set up encampments in defiance of a police crackdown, calling on their universities to divest from Israel and stop funding the genocide in Gaza.

