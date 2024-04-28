Algeria to join BRICS Development Bank soon

IRNA citing Al Mayadeen satellite television channel, reported that Algerian Finance Minister Laaziz Fayed met with Dilma Vana Rousseff, the chair of the New Development Bank, on the sidelines of his participation in the 2024 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund currently being held in Washington.

Accordingly, the discussions focused in particular on the extent of the development of Algeria’s accession to this international financial institution. Rousseff explained that the process is continuing, according to the agreed-upon timetable, and that the legal and institutional procedures for this accession are in the final stage.

He also said that the two parties discussed the possibilities of future cooperation in financing strategic and structural development projects for Algeria’s economy.

