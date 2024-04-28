UK government part of Gaza genocide: PSC Head

Founded in the UK in 2004 in England and Wales, the PSC is "a community of people working together for peace, equality, and justice and against racism, occupation, and colonisation" and "brings people from all walks of life together to campaign for Palestinian rights and freedom."

Ben Jamal, as the organizers of weekly demonstrations of supporters of Palestine in London, told reporters on the sidelines of the solidarity rally with Palestinians on Saturday that this week shocking reports of mass graves in Gaza were published and Palestinians who were shot dead with their hands tied were found in the them, but the UK government decided to be part of the genocide by continuing to sell weapons to the regime that commits these crimes, IRNA reports.

Palestinian authorities shave aid a grave site discovered at the Nasser hospital, the main medical facility in central Gaza, contained nearly 400 bodies. It was uncovered after Israeli troops pulled out of the city of Khan Younis.

The UN human rights chief, Volker Türk said on April 24, 2024, that he was “horrified” by reports of mass graves containing hundreds of bodies at two of Gaza’s largest hospitals.

