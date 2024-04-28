Palestinian resistance leaders, officials discuss Gaza

The meeting was held with the presence of Ismail Haniyeh, political bureau chief of Hamas, Jamil Mazhar, deputy secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and Mohammed Al-Hindi, Deputy Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement as well as a number of other leaders of these three movements, according IRNA citing Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network.

According to a Hamas statement, the meeting was held in the light of an accelerated field and political developments in Gaza, during which the attendees praised the exemplary stability of the Palestinian nation, which proved to the world its invincible will despite the Israeli genocidal campaign.

In the meeting, the resistance leaders and officials also discussed a ceasefire efforts including, the immediate and comprehensive withdrawal of the occupying forces, the release of Palestinian prisoners, as well as measures to reduce the pain and suffering of the Palestinians and strengthen the stability of the internal front.

The leaders emphasized the necessity of developing national and field action to thwart the plans of the occupying regime and realize the goals of the Palestinian nation to achieve independence and the return of refugees.

The participants also praised the heroic operations of the Palestinian fighters and their stiff resistance to invaders on the ground.

According to Hamas, those present at the meeting sent their greetings to the resistance fronts supporting Palestine from Lebanon to Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Iran and agreed to continue consultations with the rest of the Palestinian groups inside and outside.

