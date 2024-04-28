‘Small industrial units of Tehran province pivotal in exports’

In an exclusive interview with IRNA's economic reporter, Saeid Sadeghi said that Tehran Province played a crucial role in terms of exports thanks to small units located in towns and industrial areas.

According to him, the export from those units in the previous year was a bit high of about 164.6 million euros.

He also talked about an increase in foreign investment and said: Industrial units of Tehran Province attracted 2.7 million euros of foreign investment that also resulted in the creation of a large number of jobs in 2023.

Export consortia based in Tehran's industrial estates and adjoining districts also exported worth 7.4 million euros last year, the head of TIEC continued.

The number of market development programs in the last year was 10 while there were two export consortia, Sadeghi said, adding that 6 feasibility studies on foreign investment attraction projects were carried out in the same period.

TIEC focuses on developing industrial towns in Tehran and its aim is to provide infrastructure and services for industrial activities in order to promote economic growth and job creation in the region.

4399