Yemen shoots American MQ9 drone down in Sa'adah

Yemen's Al-Masirah TV network reported on Saturday that footage had been released of the downing of an American MQ9 drone by Yemen's armed forces.

The aircraft was reportedly carrying out hostile missions in the skies of Sa'adah when it was captured by a Yemeni army surface-to-air missile.

Over the past few months, the US and Britain have aggressively attacked various regions of Yemen, particularly the province of Al Hudaydah.

The US and Britain have carried out a number of joint strikes on Yemen under the pretext of protecting maritime trade in the Red Sea which has sparked criticism, with some countries calling it the violation of Yemen’s sovereignty.

Washington and London are angry at Yemen for its operations against Israeli or Israeli-bound vessels in the Red Sea.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza come to an end.

