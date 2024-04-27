Illegal drug trafficking network busted in Kerman

Colonel Ali Pournakhai, commander of the Abuzar rangers units, said on Saturday that following round-the-clock surveillance, members of a drug trafficking and distribution network who were planning to transport the narcotics from Sistan and Baluchestan to Kerman were identified and their hideout was raided.

During the search and seizure operation, security forces also seized two stolen vehicles along with one Kalashnikov assault rifle with five magazines and 138 rounds of ammunition, as well as one handgun with two magazines and 19 rounds, he said.

Pournakhei added that a judicial case has been filed, and the arrested individuals along with the seized narcotics have been handed over to the anti-narcotics police for further legal proceedings.

4353**2050