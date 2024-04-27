Iran key partner in global efforts to fight terrorism: FM spokesman

Kanaani made the remarks in a statement issued on Saturday in response to new sanctions imposed on Iranian individuals and entities by the United States, Britain, Canada as well as to an anti-Iran communique issued by the European Union.

The sanctions and the communique came nearly two weeks after Iran carried out a series of drone and missile attacks on Israel in response to the regime’s April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria’s Damascus.

Kanaani said in his statement that resorting to sanctions to undermine Iran’s defense capabilities would never dent the country’s resolve to boost its national power, adding that the sanctions would even backfire by giving Iran an opportunity to reach self-sufficiency in production and procurement of its own defense equipment.

He also slammed the EU for keeping silent on the Israeli regime’s attack on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria which prompted Iran’s military response.

The spokesman rejected the EU’s claims about the supply of Iranian weapons for use in the Ukraine war, adding that lack of resolve in the US and EU is the main cause for protracted wars in Ukraine and in Gaza.

Kanaani condemned calls within the EU parliament for blacklisting Iran’s elite military force the IRGC, saying that sacrifices carried out by members of the force have been a key element in preventing terrorism from reaching the Western world.