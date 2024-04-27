Police's conduct confirms US admin's contradictory behavior: Statement

American universities have become scenes of police crackdowns against student demonstrations. Meanwhile, the Israeli regime, with military, political, and financial support from the Biden administration, have continued its crimes against defenseless Palestinians during the past 200 days.

Students at other American universities also started sit-ins to protest Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip and students at Brown University in Rhode Island and the University of Southern California (USC) joined Columbia and other university, to demand a cease-fire in Gaza.

Following the US' inhumane policies and support for the Zionist regime's crimes, and despite the media repression, we have witnessed shameful images of the repression and US police violence against pro-Palestinian professors and students, the statement reads.

Amirkabir University of Technology once again condemned the crimes of the usurping Zionist regime and praised the humanitarian and courageous confrontation of the American academics and their sympathetic stance in defense of the oppression of the people of Gaza.

The repression of these professors and students by the police and the US administration confirms the comprehensive support of the regime's crimes, it added.

9376**9417